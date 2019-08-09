St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Road at Holloway
Ballwin, MO
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Road at Holloway
Ballwin, MO
Stephen M. Hennessy

Hennessy, Stephen M.

baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Thursday, August 8, 2019. Beloved son of the late George W. and Pauline F. (nee Bendyk) Hennessy; dearest brother of Frank (Barb), Pat (Earl) Schraier, Dan (Lori DeWitt), Barb (Kurt) Edelmann and the late Kathleen Hennessy; our dear nephew, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many.

Steve loved the Beatles, the St. Louis Blues, and the St. Louis Cardinals. His family and friends knew Steve to always be "Fine and dandy". Steve has finally received his "halo".

Services: Funeral service at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday, August 12 at 10:00 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. If desired, Masses preferred or contributions may be made to the . Visitation Sunday, August 11 from 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2019
