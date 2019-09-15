|
Strawhun, Stephen M.
Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Cindy Strawhun (nee Schonhoff); dear father of Tony and Brett (Amra) Strawhun; dearest son of William and the late Lorraine Strawhun; loving brother of Dave (Diane) and Rick (Suzanne) Strawhun, Michelle (Darren) Spengel and Barb (Scott) Brennan. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed., Sept 18, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred, or contributions to the the appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019