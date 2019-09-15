St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Strawhun, Stephen M.

Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Beloved husband of Cindy Strawhun (nee Schonhoff); dear father of Tony and Brett (Amra) Strawhun; dearest son of William and the late Lorraine Strawhun; loving brother of Dave (Diane) and Rick (Suzanne) Strawhun, Michelle (Darren) Spengel and Barb (Scott) Brennan. Our dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wed., Sept 18, 9:30 a.m. to St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church for 10 a.m. Mass. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Masses preferred, or contributions to the the appreciated. Visitation Tuesday 3-9 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
