Seper, Stephen Matthew October 19, 1962 to December 18, 2018. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church. Beloved son of Jo Ann M. and the late George S. Seper, Sr.; dear brother of George S. Jr., Thomas J. (Theresa), Mark G. (Kristina) Seper, and Michelle M. (Donald) Mercer; dear grandson of the late Joseph and Anna Seper and the late Joseph and Dorothy Stramberg; dear uncle, great-uncle, brother-in-law, cousin, nephew and a friend to many. Stephen was a business owner of Triad Fabricators, Inc. of Arnold, MO, and a member of the Carpenters Union Local 97. He will be greatly missed by all. Services: Private services were held at Kutis Funeral Home. Interment at Mt. Hope Cemetery and Mausoleum. Contributions in his memory may be made to the Foundation for BarnesJewish Hospital to Benefit ALS (Lou Gehrigs Disease), 1001 Highlands Plaza Drive, W., Suite 140, St. Louis, MO 63110, (314) 286-0600 (





Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2019

