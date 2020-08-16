Pieper, Stephen

entered into rest on Wed., 8/5/20 at age 77. Beloved husband of Brenda J. Pieper (nee Seithel) for 55 years. Beloved father of Christine Linek, Stephen (Vicki) Pieper, Jr., and Greg Pieper. Loving grandfather of Ashley and Michael Linek and Stephen Pieper III. Dear nephew of Gloria Pieper. Dear cousin and friend to many.

Services: Memorial visitation will be held at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes, 4830 Lemay Ferry Road (63129), on Monday, August 17th from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm, then to National Cemetery, Jefferson Barracks, MO for inurnment with full military honors.