Stephen Stanley Fogle Sr.
Fogle, Stephen Stanley Sr. Stephen Stanley Fogle Sr. Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at the age of 76. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marjorie A. Fogle, and their son, Stephen Stanley Fogle Jr. Steve is survived by his wife Carol (Kellinger) Fogle, sons Jim and Matthew, daughter Amy Grigsby and son in law Bruce. He was lucky enough to be called Grandpa by 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren and was a cousin, brother, and uncle to many. Steve had a passion for learning, one that drove his longstanding desire to donate his body to science. Services: A memorial Mass will be celebrated on August 15th at Immaculate Conception Church, Dardenne Prairie, MO at 10:00am. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SVDP @ icdparish.org

Published in Post - Dispatch on Jun. 4, 2020.
