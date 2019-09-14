Frey, Sterling A.

age 81, of St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019 in De Soto, Missouri. He was born July 2, 1938 in St. Louis, the son of the late Ruby Josephine (nee Smith) and Joseph Frey.

He is survived by his children Bob (Christy) Frey of West Lake, Ohio, Kathy Frey-Ryan of De Soto, and Steve (Tracy) Frey of Festus, Missouri.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his brother Dennis Frey, and grandson Robert Adrian Frey, Jr.

He owned and operated Crestwood Appliance for 51 years and was a reserve police officer for the city of Kirkwood.

Interment in St. John Catholic Cemetery in High Ridge, Missouri. Arrangements were handled by Vinyard Funeral Home, Festus, Missouri