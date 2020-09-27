1/1
Sterling Theobald
Theobald, Sterling

ascended into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on September 24, 2020 at the age of 94. He was a beloved husband, father, WWII veteran, medical doctor, and missionary. Sterling was a resident of Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, Indiana and had been a former resident of St. Louis, Missouri from 1979-2005.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Old Orchard Presbyterian Church, 640 Amelia Avenue, St. Louis, Missouri 63119.

Sterling will be laid to rest at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, Missouri at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. For Sterling's life story, visit www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com

Memorial donations may be designated to either Ethnos 360, 312 W. First St., Sanford, Florida 32771 (Please designate on check: For IMT Rock Solid Kids); or to Millar College of the Bible, 1 Pangman St., Pambrun, Saskatchewan, Canada SON 1WO and would be appreciated by the family.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 27, 2020.
