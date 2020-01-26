|
Subracko, Steve A.
Thursday, January 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Janice Subracko (nee Ellege) for over 48 years. Loving father of Amy (Kenny) Gerlach and Michael (Susan) Subracko; adoring grandfather of Benjamin, Jenna, Grant, Samuel, William and Julian; our dearest brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, great-great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Visitation at KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, January 29 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral procession to leave KUTIS AFFTON on Thursday, January 30 at 9 a.m. to J.B. National Cemetery, with a memorial service at Central Presbyterian Church, 7700 Davis Drive, Clayton, 63105 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to www.micahprojecthonduras.org or Central Presbyterian Church Mission appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 26, 2020