Skowronski, Steve J. 86, passed away on Friday, March 2, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Delphine, formerly of Des Plaines, IL, and Creve Coeur, MO. Loving father of Kenneth (Chris) and Mitchell (Robyn). Loving son of the late Steve and Bernice Skowronski of Chicago. Brother of Bernice Boksa, the late Therese Wrobel, Zenon, Christine Kulawiak, and brother-in-law of Claudia Krol, Marian Dorgan. Uncle and great uncle to several nieces and nephews. After completing his military service at Fort Sill, OK, he earned his bachelor's degree in engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology. He later earned his MBA from the University of Illinois at Edwardsville. He went on to be named on three patents with the U. S. Patent Office. Services: He will be cremated with the cremated remains interred with Delphine at Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements by Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home & Crematory, Pickerington. Online condolences at





Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 10, 2019

