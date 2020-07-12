Steve Whalen

Whalen, Steve

From Steve: Rather than wasting time with a wake, furernal or even an orbituary, I ask that you give my body to science and insert the following notice in the newspaper.

Thank you to all of you who have touched my life in one way or another. I truly feel I was the luckiest man in the world. I got to love more people than most people even get to know. My final wishes to all are as follows: 1) Make things better because you were there! 2) Keep the faith! 3) And one Final Happy Birthday to all!