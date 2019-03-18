Schmitz, Steven A. fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. Beloved husband of Donna Schmitz (nee Mades); loving father of Anna (Dan) Robbins and Alexander (Trisha) Schmitz; dear grandfather of Dylan, Brayden, Kylie, Steven, Bodhi and Lucas; dearest brother of Vicki (John) Chervenak, Mike (Karen) Schmitz, Matt (Nancy) Schmitz and the late Kristine Dubuque; our dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend. Services: A memorial Mass will be held for Steven on Saturday, March 30, 2019, 10 a.m. at St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Catholic Church, 2650 Parker Rd., Florissant 63033. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to or appreciated. Online condolences and guestbook may be found at www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven A. Schmitz.
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019