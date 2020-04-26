Hanlen, Steven Charles April 16, 2020 Denton, Texas, formerly St. Louis, Missouri. Son of the late Ronald and Marian Hanlen, brother to the late Scott Hanlen. Cherished brother is survived by Holly (Peter) Sepe, Jeffery Hanlen (Judy Hastings), and Kelly (Christian) Eyermann. Love of Denise Clyne. Loving uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend to many. Steve was a graduate of Lafayette High School (1976) and Kansas City Art Institute (1980). A talented artist and avid Cardinal fan. Steve was kind -hearted, generous and exceptionally creative. A piece of our heart left this earth and our world is now a little smaller. The family will have a Celebration of Life for Steven as soon as able. Memorial contributions in Steven's name to the Arts & Education Council of St. Louis 3547 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63103

