Obituary

Korenblat, Steven David, PhD, JD May 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Deborah Korenblat; dear father and father-in-law of Rachel Korenblat and Joshua Korenblat (Sweta Pendyala); dear brother of Dr. Phillip Korenblat (Arleen) and Robert Korenblat (Alice); grandfather of the joy of his life, granddaughter Emma Korenblat; beloved uncle of Missy Hanin (Yoram), Bonnie Donato, Dr. Kevin Korenblat (Lisa) and Michael Korenblat (Talia Ballinger); also survived by greatnephews and great-nieces. Steve was sweet in nature, soft spoken, generous and selfless. Not only to his children and his wife, but to everyone who knew him, Steve was a calm and open-minded role model they could always turn to in challenging times. To his wife, Steve was a constant, good-natured companion in life's journey. Steve didn't need to try to do what was fair and just; those qualities were just part of him. Steve moved to St. Louis from Little Rock, Arkansas to attend Washington University. At the University of Chicago, he earned a Ph.D. in Modern European Intellectual History. He would then serve as Assistant Dean at Washington University School of Law for nine years. After earning his law degree, Steve eventually became a partner at Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, where he worked for several decades and practiced real estate law. He enjoyed bringing people together into agreement, helping them to find common ground. He was well respected by his work colleagues. While he was a lawyer, Steve published an article in Cambridge University Press and gave a lecture at the Sorbonne. Steve also loved chess, reading, art, and travel. Steve put his travel plans on hold once his granddaughter, Emma, was born in 2016, choosing instead to spend as much time as he could with her and Rachel in Las Vegas. Emma, who looks just like her Zeda, lit up Steve's world. Seeing Emma thrive and his son marry Sweta, he had such joy that his children found their life paths. We will always love Steve: son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend to all who knew him, and we will remember him with fondness and try to live our lives to honor him. Services: Visitation on Wednesday, May 15, at 1:00 p.m., at Congregation Shaare Emeth; funeral service follows at 1:30 p.m. Interment at Chesed Shel Emeth, 7500 Olive Blvd. On behalf of Steve, please make donations to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation and Barnes Jewish Hospital Siteman Cancer Center, or to a charity of a donor's choice. Please visit

