Clawson, Steven Edward

Thursday, July 23, 2020. Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Loving and cherished son of Eileen L. Clawson (nee Hughes) and the late Jerry B. Clawson; loving father of Ian Clawson; loving brother of Jay Clawson, Jeanne Bergfeld, and Chris Clawson; dear uncle of Samantha, Danielle, and Brittany Bergfeld, and Kyle and Kory Clawson; our dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.