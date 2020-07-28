1/
Steven Edward Clawson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Clawson, Steven Edward

Thursday, July 23, 2020. Fortified With The Sacraments Of Holy Mother Church. Loving and cherished son of Eileen L. Clawson (nee Hughes) and the late Jerry B. Clawson; loving father of Ian Clawson; loving brother of Jay Clawson, Jeanne Bergfeld, and Chris Clawson; dear uncle of Samantha, Danielle, and Brittany Bergfeld, and Kyle and Kory Clawson; our dear nephew, cousin, and friend to many.

Services: Visitation Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Hutchens Mortuary and Cremation Center, 675 Graham Rd. Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
29
Visitation
04:00 - 09:00 PM
Hutchens Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hutchens Mortuary
675 Graham Road
Florissant, MO 63031
(314) 831-3100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 28, 2020
Ian,
We are very sorry for your loss and your family is in our thoughts and prayers. I enjoyed working for your Dad at Grey Eagle, he had a tremendous heart

Mike & Eileen Noonan
Cambridge, MA
Mike Noonan
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved