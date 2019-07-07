|
Graf, Steven G. died Thursday, June 27, 2019 in St. Louis, MO. Dearest son of the late Paul Graf, Sr. and Gloria Graf (nee Webb); beloved husband of the late Kimberly Graf (nee Alagna); loving brother of Margie (Ken) Hines, Anne (John) Dunlap, Paul Graf, Jr., and Celeste (Jeff) Scott. Dear uncle, great-uncle, and cousin to many. Services: A private service will be held for the family. Memorials to the National MS Society, Gateway Chapter, 12125 Woodcourt Executive Dr., St. Louis. MO 63141, appreciated.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from July 7 to July 8, 2019