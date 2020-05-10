Brown, Steven Henry of O'Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and June Brown; and his brother, Roy Brown. Steven is survived by his beloved wife, Gerrie Brown; his children, Laura (John) Kane and Stephanie Tucker; his grandchildren, Russell Tucker, Katie (Matt) Lindhorst-Amsler, Alexandria (Jake) Silverman, Michael Kane, and Samantha Tucker; his great-grandchildren, Taylor and Kaillen; and his sister, Cheryl (Todd) Taylor. Memorial contributions in Steven's name may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes. A Memorial Service for Steven will be held at a later date. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.