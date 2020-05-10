Steven Henry Brown
Brown, Steven Henry of O'Fallon, MO, passed away at the age of 71 on Saturday, May 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and June Brown; and his brother, Roy Brown. Steven is survived by his beloved wife, Gerrie Brown; his children, Laura (John) Kane and Stephanie Tucker; his grandchildren, Russell Tucker, Katie (Matt) Lindhorst-Amsler, Alexandria (Jake) Silverman, Michael Kane, and Samantha Tucker; his great-grandchildren, Taylor and Kaillen; and his sister, Cheryl (Todd) Taylor. Memorial contributions in Steven's name may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Services: The family is being served by Baue Funeral Homes. A Memorial Service for Steven will be held at a later date. Please call 636-940-1000 or visit Baue.com


Published in Post - Dispatch on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
