Malatich, Steven J.

70, of Marissa, IL; born on August 31, 1949 in St. Louis, MO; passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Malatich was a retired machinist with the Alton & Southern Railroad. He was a United States Air Force veteran. Steve was very dedicated to volunteering at the Community Interfaith Food Pantry serving for 10 years and working over 4000 hours. He was a member of the American Legion. Steve also enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Joseph and Lorraine (nee Ellerbrecht) Malatich. He is survived by dear cousins and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Community Interfaith Food Pantry or Hospice of Southern Illinois.

Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.heilschuessler.com.

Services: Visitation, friends may call at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. Funeral Services will be held at Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 12:00 noon. Interment: Burial will be held at Jefferson-Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis, MO at a later date.

Heil-Schuessler Funeral Home in Marissa, IL is in charge of arrangements.