Bain, Steven Jay

November 30, 2019. Beloved son of the late Trudy and the late Armin Bain; dear brother of the late Ricky Bain and Michael Bain Sr. (Freda Parker); dear uncle of Michael Bain Jr., Bridget Bain and Brooke Bain; dear cousin of Jeff Wilner (Pat) and Keith Wilner.

Steven's greatest passion was bowling. He also loved working at the family real estate business from which he retired after 24 years. Steven volunteered regularly for the Humane Society of Missouri. Steven's accomplishments were many despite having a traumatic brain injury at age 12.

Services: Graveside service Friday, December 6th, 11:00 a.m. at B'nai Amoona Cemetery, 930 North and South Road. Memorial contributions preferred to Ranken Jordan or Mid-America Transplant. Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE