Heffernan, Steven John

Saturday, September 26, 2020. Dear son of John and the late Barbara Heffernan; dear brother of Gary Heffernan, Joan (Michael) Kern and the late Susan Heffernan-Kauffman; our dear uncle, great-uncle, nephew, cousin and friend.

Steven was an Army Veteran and a devout Christian. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Salvation Army or St. Vincent DePaul Society appreciated.

Services: Private services will be held with burial at Resurrection Cemetery. KUTIS AFFTON Service.