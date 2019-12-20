Ward, Steven John

Steven John Ward, born in St. Louis, MO on July 10, 1961, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 peacefully in his home with his beautiful wife, Danielle, at his side. Steve had a bigger than life personality, loved music and sports, had a great sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. Steve was a member of St. Matthew's Episcopal Church. Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Karen Ward (nee Meyer). In additon to Steve's wife Danielle, he is survived by his father Jim Ward (Ginny), his daughter Karen "Nikki" Ward, his brothers Mike (Kim) and Jeff (Amy), nephew Adam (fiancéee Nadia), and nieces Katie Lineberry (Steve), Lauren Ward (fiancéee Andrea), Kelly Paige (Hunter), and Caitlin McCracken (Carter), his aunt Sandy Leibrecht (Jim), and many cousins, great aunts and uncles, and extended family members.

Services: Visitation at St. Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 9470 Sappington Rd., St. Louis, MO 63128, Monday, December 23, 2019, 9:30 a.m. until funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. A memorial service will also be held at St. Matthew's Epicscopal Church, 1920 East Oakland Avenue, Bloomington, IL 61705 Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.