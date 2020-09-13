1/1
Steven Keith Seiler
1958 - 2020
Seiler, Steven Keith

61, of Cape Girardeau, formerly of St. Louis, MO., passed away Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Southeast Hospital.

He was born on November 16, 1958 in St. Louis to Ralph and Avanell (Kinney) Seiler. He married Cathleen Sims on June 21, 1980. She survives. Steve was a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO), and a career employee of the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed fishing and attending his children's sporting events. He is survived by his cherished wife, Cathy Seiler; beloved children, Miranda and Justin Seiler; dear sisters, Beverly (James) Townes, Ellen and Laurie Seiler; nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and M. Avanell Seiler.

Services: A Celebration of Life service will be conducted in Cape Girardeau and St. Louis at a later date. Please check Crain Funeral Home and Cremation Service website for details to be announced. Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel or Lutheran Family & Children Services. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau is in charge of arrangements.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crain Funeral Home
829 Nw End Blvd
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-3223
