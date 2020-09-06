1/1
Steven M. Zoricic
Zoricic, Steven M.

56, Entered into rest 9/2. Loving son of Eugene and Carolyn Zoricic; beloved significant other of Lisa McClure; dear father of Brigetta Logston; dear grandfather of 3; friend to many. Memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Services: Visit Tues, 9/8 from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116), Mass Wed. 9/9 at 11am, Visitation 10am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (4092 Blow St, St. Louis, MO 63116). Interment Resurrection Cemetery.




Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Home - South City Chapel
SEP
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
SEP
9
Service
11:00 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church
