Zoricic, Steven M.

56, Entered into rest 9/2. Loving son of Eugene and Carolyn Zoricic; beloved significant other of Lisa McClure; dear father of Brigetta Logston; dear grandfather of 3; friend to many. Memorials to Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

Services: Visit Tues, 9/8 from 4-8pm at John L. Ziegenhein & Sons Funeral Homes (7027 Gravois Ave, St. Louis, MO 63116), Mass Wed. 9/9 at 11am, Visitation 10am at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church (4092 Blow St, St. Louis, MO 63116). Interment Resurrection Cemetery.