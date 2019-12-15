Dolan, Steven Paul

71, of Stamford Ct and St Louis, died peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on October 6, 2019. Born in Port Arthur Texas, on January 21, 1948, he was the son of Thomas J. Dolan and Anne Marie (McDonough) of Boston. He graduated from St Louis University High School in 1965, attended Fordham University in pre-med and University of Missouri, receiving a BA in philosophy there after serving 2 years in the Peace Corps in South Korea. For 28 years, Steven was a communications consultant for Fortune 500 companies. Prior to committing to corporate training, Steven began his working career in the performing arts, winning the Gong Show and appearing on "The Bob Newhart Show" and "McMillan and Wife" in the seventies, as well as traveling with "Laugh In's" Ruth Buzzy Review. His work included writing music that was performed at the White House and creating and producing an album of 24 songs he wrote about loss and recovery. Steven was a dedicated teacher, father, friend and grandfather. He lived every day with grace, enthusiasm and joy. His beloved Karen, his beloved daughter, Lee Dolan, his beloved brother Tomas J. Dolan, Jr. and sister Christine Marie survive Steven. Steven leaves behind as well, many dear family members, friends and colleagues. Please visit stltoday.com/legacy for posts.