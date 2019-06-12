Baker, Steven Roy January 3, 1942 - June 9, 2019 Steve was born in 1942 to Clarice Brownstein King and James Baker. He grew up with his beloved Aunt Gertrude (William) Gelfand and his cousin Laurie Gelfand. Steve is survived by his son Mark Benz and his daughter Benicia (Michael) Baker-Livorsi. He was a loving grandfather to Brooke Ante, Mark (Kara) Benz, Jr.; Katherine Benz, and Ervin Livorsi. Steve was previously married to Shirley Benz and Patricia Baker. He was preceded in death by his Wife of 38 years Susan Baker, his parents, and his aunt and uncle. He will be missed by numerous family and friends. Services: Funeral service Friday, June 14, 12:30 p.m. at Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel, 5216 Delmar Blvd. with interment to follow at Beth Shalom Cemetery, 650 White Road. Visitation with Steven's family beginning at 11:00 a.m. until time of service. Contributions in Steven's memory may be made to the Foundation for Fighting Blindness, 7168 Columbia Gateway Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, MD, 21046. Please contact Rindskopf-Roth Funeral Chapel for more information and Shiva details, or visit www.rindskopfroth.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 12, 2019