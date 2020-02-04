Schoolman, Steven

July 4, 1948 – January 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Mary Schoolman; dear father and father-in-law of Ben Schoolman (Abby) and Jessica Schoolman; dear grandfather of Brayden, Owen, Samantha, and Lucy Schoolman; dear brother and brother-in-law of Morton Schoolman (Maureen); dear uncle of Ethan and Rachel Schoolman and a treasured friend to many.

Steve was born in New York City and went on to attend Webster, Brown and Boston Universities while studying music composition, one of his enduring passions. Steve and Mary married in 1982 and lived in a number of cities over the years, during which Steve held a number of interesting and varied positions as a teacher and entrepreneur.

In 1988, Steve and Mary decided to return and make a permanent home in Saint Louis. Steve went on to found Educational Multimedia Incorporated, a non-profit organization that created and nationally distributed award-winning preventative educational products to help educate and provide problem-solving tools to underserved youth about serious health and social issues.

In recent years, Steve expanded that mission by producing mini-documentaries that spotlighted, elevated and gave a platform to non-profit organizations and underserved communities in the St Louis region.

Steve will be remembered for his whimsy, humor, indelible presence, empathetic listening ear and amazing creativity. Above all, he will be remembered for his warmth and astonishing heart. His greatest joy was time spent with his family.

Services: Memorial service Thursday, February 6th, 3:30 p.m. at Temple Emanuel, 12166 Conway Rd. No visitation prior to the service. Memorial contributions preferred to Doorways Housing, Operation Food Search or the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

