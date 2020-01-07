Simonavice, Steven Victor

Loving husband and father of two sons, passed away Jan. 5 in peace with family by his side after a brave fight against pancreatic cancer. A jack-of-all trades, he had a passion for the outdoors and gardening; both sons are great men because of the values he instilled in them. Preceded in death by father Albert, and mother Rose. Survived by his beloved wife, Barbara (Sarniguet), and two sons, Cory and Daniel (Erica), siblings Denny (Sharon), Mike (Patricia), Tina (Terry) Stringer, Lisa (Jeff) Latham. A beloved uncle, great-uncle, and friend to many.

Services: At his request please send donations in his honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network online at:

http://support.pancan.org/goto/StevenSimonavice