Sproull, Stuart Laird

Stuart Laird Sproull passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born May 24, 1954 to Russel and Gloria Sproull.

Stuart is survived by his wife of 36 years, Carolyn, 2 daughters Sam (Sam Holyan) Sproull and Ashley (Jeff) Wessel, 1 grandson, Mason, nephews, Sean (Stacy) Smith, Robb (Cindy) Carter, Robby (Elizabeth) Carter, nieces Alison (Davey) Desloge , Vasilisa Sproull and Jessica Smith. He will be missed by his family and many friends.

Stuart attended Country Day High School, graduated in 1972, then went on to receive his undergraduate degree at Vanderbilt University. He continued his education at St. Louis University, receiving an MBA. Stuart spent his early career with Schnucks Markets and later was the proud CFO of Warson Group, Inc., a protective footwear company.

Stuart was a lifelong member of Greenbriar Hills Country Club. His favorite activities included, being outside, spending time with his family, playing golf and walking on a sandy beach in the Caribbean.

To view pictures go to:

https://stlouiscremation.com/obituaries/stuart-laird-sproull/

Services: Join Stu's family and friends in sharing stories and memories of a wonderful fun-loving man. A Memorial gathering will be held Monday, July 13 at 9 a.m. at Greenbriar Hills Country Club, 12665 Big Bend Road, Kirkwood, MO, we will be meeting on the outside patio. Please be mindful of social distancing and please wear a mask to ensure everyone's safety.

In honor of Stu's spirit, everyone is encouraged to wear golf attire and/or bright colors. Dress comfortably, the temperature outside is expected to be very warm.

Stuart will be laid to rest at Oak Hill Cemetery in Kirkwood with his parents and grandparents.