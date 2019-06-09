Farrell, Stuart Lawrence Stuart Lawrence Farrell, born November 5, 1917, gently passed from this world on June 2, 2019. His wife, Gertrude Emilie (nee Boersig) had preceded him. He leaves behind his children; Susan, Stuart, John, Craig, Alane, and Dirk, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff of Laclede Groves and Lutheran Senior Services Hospice for the kind care. Services: A memorial Mass will be held at the Laclede Groves chapel on August 10 at 10:30 a.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 9, 2019