Stuart Patten Wells
1931 - 2020
Wells, Stuart Patten

Stuart Patten Wells, 89, died Thursday, August 20 in Brentwood, TN. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ann Barlow Wells (1931-2012) and is survived by four children, eight grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He was the caring and supportive father of Elizabeth Wells Brand (Mark), Cynthia Wells Lundgren (Richard), Amy Stuart Wells, and Marshall James Wells (Jennifer). He was the adored grandfather of Patrick Brand, Stephen Wells Brand, Trey Lundgren (Kelsey), Paige Lundgren, Blake Lundgren, Trevor Wells Serman, Stuart Cameron Wells and Elaine Barlow Wells, and loving great grandfather of Hans Lee Brand. Stuart was born in Chicago in 1931, grew up in Omaha, and attended the University of Nebraska. He lived in the St. Louis area for most of his career in the millwork industry, including his 28-year tenure (1965-1993) at Huttig Sash & Door Company (now Huttig Building Company), where he was President and CEO for 12 years (1979-91). He was Chairman and CEO of Morgan-Wightman Supply Company until he retired in 2016 and relocated to Brentwood, TN. Stuart was an avid golfer and a member of Forest Hills Country Club in Chesterfield. He was a passionate Nebraska Cornhusker and St. Louis Cardinal fan. He served his country in the Army Reserves in the 1950s and 60s. For more information on Stuart's life and memorial service please see AustinFuneralService.com.

Services: To be determined at a later date.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 27, 2020.
