Sue Ann Johnson
Johnson, Sue Ann

(nee Ault), 75 of Florissant, went home to be with the Lord, Wednesday, July 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Ellery Farmer Johnson, Jr.; and one brother, Kenny (Leatha) Ault. She is survived by two children, Sarah Lenore Johnson and Ellery Farmer Johnson III; two grandchildren, Charles Thomas Johnson and Ellery Farmer Johnson IV; one sister, Faye (James) Elder; two brothers, Elmer (Marie) Ault and James Ault (Karen Farris Craddock); nieces, nephews, cousins and their families; special friends and neighbors including Rhonda Burden, Don and Synetta Daggs, and former co-workers at Christian Hospital Northeast.

Services: Visitation at SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL, 9255 Natural Bridge Rd. at I-170 (314-426-6000), Thursday, July 23, 4-8 p.m.. and at First Baptist Church of St. John, 8665 St. Charles Rock Rd., Friday, 10 a.m. until the Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Burial at Hillcrest Cemetery, Mountain Grove, Mo., Saturday at 1:00 p.m. Additional info at www.ShepardFuneralChapel.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
SHEPARD FUNERAL CHAPEL
9255 NATURAL BRIDGE RD
Saint Louis, MO 63134
