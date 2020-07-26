Palmer, Sue Ann

(nee Moore), of Chesterfield, Missouri, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 22, surrounded by her family. Born in Davenport, Iowa, in 1934, she was the loving and beloved wife for 66 years of Jerry Palmer; mother of Lucy (Fairfax, Virginia), Tim (Boston, Massachusetts), Holly (d. 2012), and Lisa (Agoura Hills, California); grandmother of 12 luminous grandchildren around whom her life revolved, who knew her variously and affectionately as "Cookie," "GG," "Grandma Sue"and "Grammie"; and four great grandchildren.

Sue also passionately loved God's world, through her family, her warm, supportive, and profound friendships, and her ever-present appreciation of natural life, especially of the birds of Missouri and the wildlife she sought out and spotted in her many global travel destinations. A gifted and knowledgeable lover of early Americana, she assembled, with memorable determination, fine collections of antique American furniture and pewter. Her hands were artistic and magical, and she was a fine and original craftsperson, tailor, and creator.

A large number of women's and other charitable organizations, including PEO, of which she was a 60-year member, Quester's, which she served as State President, and the St. Louis Herb Society and the Missouri Botanical Garden, benefited over many years from her knowledge, warmth, and dedication.

Sue's grace and beauty cast a brilliant light in any room she entered, and, because of a singular ability and desire to engage people, she connected warmly and easily and memorably with them. We will miss her radiance and the many comforts and wisdom she provided to us and so many others.

Services: A memorial service will be held on July 29 at 10:00 a.m. at Bonhomme Presbyterian Church, 14820 Conway Road, Chesterfield, 63017. The family will greet those in attendance after the service. Because of current public health considerations, reservations are requested and may be made by calling the Church at 636-532-3486 or visit www.boppchapel.com for church reservation link. In addition, a live stream of the service will be available. Please visit www.boppchapel.com for details.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Bonhomme Presbyterian Church Foundation at the above address or to the St. Louis Herb Society Legacy Fund, c/o Missouri Botanical Garden, 4344 Shaw Blvd., St. Louis, Missouri, 63110. Arrangements by Bopp Chapel.