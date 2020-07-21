No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 21, 2020
Sue was at Kellison my first year of teaching. She was so sweet and so organized! She loved her family so very sorry. You’re in my prayers.
Marilyn Jones
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. She was a wonderful caring teacher.
Mary Jackson Pursifull
Friend
