Sue C. Hickman
{ "" }
Hickman, Sue C.

July 18, 2020, age 86. Visitation Wed., July 22, First Baptist Church of St. Charles, 11:00 - 11:30 am. Service to follow at 11:30 am. Contact (636) 240-2242 or visit baue.com




Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Visitation
11:00 - 11:30 AM
First Baptist Church of St. Charles
JUL
22
Service
11:30 AM
First Baptist Church of St. Charles
Funeral services provided by
Baue O'Fallon
311 Wood St.
O'Fallon, MO 63366
(636) 240-2242
July 21, 2020
No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift wind. However, take comfort in knowing God is with you and your family lean on him in your time of need. Please accept my most heartfelt condolences.
Simone Taylor
July 21, 2020
Sue was at Kellison my first year of teaching. She was so sweet and so organized! She loved her family so very sorry. You’re in my prayers.
Marilyn Jones
Coworker
July 21, 2020
I am so sorry to hear this. She was a wonderful caring teacher.
Mary Jackson Pursifull
Friend
