Silfies, Sue Thomas 6/6/1930 - 4/25/2019. Sue T. Silfies died peacefully at The Gatesworth Extended Care Facility in St. Louis on Thursday, April 25th, 2019. She had lived an extraordinary life and leaves behind a host of lifelong friends and happy memories. Born in Hickory, PA on 6/6/30 she was drawn to the arts at an early age. Sue was a gifted pianist and attended Peabody Conservatory. She met her husband George Silfies while auditioning for Curtis Conservatory. Married for over 63 years they shared a wonderful life together filled with classical music, travel and fine food and wine. Sue was a published author and distinguished music critic. Sue and George lived in East Lansing, MI, Cleveland, OH, NY, NY, Santa Fe, NM and Santa Barbara, CA but St. Louis was where they chose to settle and call home. Sue loved to travel and did so extensively in Europe and Japan. An ardent St. Louis Cardinals fan, Sue watched every game religiously. She loved cats and there was always a comfortable cat at Sue's side in their home. Sue also enjoyed working crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy and listening to the opera. Sue was the embodiment of a life well lived. Per her wishes, there will not be a service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to SLSO in Sue & George Silfies name. Online Condolences at ambrusterchapel.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019