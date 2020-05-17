Or Copy this URL to Share

Oberheu, Susan A. (nee Belter), asleep in Jesus, Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Stewart Oberheu for over 57 years; dear mother of Julia Oberheu Tritschler and Kent (Krista Denton) Oberheu; loving grandmother of Matthew Tritschler and Audrey Oberheu; dear sister of Muriel Mayer and Roger (Marla) Belter; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Wednesday, May 20, 11 a.m. Interment Our Redeemer Cemetery. Contributions to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church or Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod World Ministries appreciated. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 p.m.



