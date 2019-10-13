Susan Abby Kennedy

Service Information
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO
63130
(314)-721-1870
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
LUPTON CHAPEL
7233 Delmar Blvd
University City, MO
Graveside service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Bellefontaine Cemetery
Obituary
Kennedy, Susan Abby

at the age of 76, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Patrick James Chandler Kennedy; loving mother of Nina R. Kennedy; dear sister of Harry William Henry III (Andrew Henry Carington); Godmother of Cindy Derse; cousin of Susan Pellogrino, and friend of many.

Services: The family will receive friends at LUPTON CHAPEL, 7233 Delmar Blvd., University City on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., departing Lupton Chapel in procession for a 2:30 p.m. graveside committal service at Bellefontaine Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Philosophical Research Society, 3910 Los Feliz Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90027 or to the . Friends may visit www.luptonchapel.com for their condolences.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
