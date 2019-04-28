St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
Zarrick, Susan Ann (nee Hach) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Loving wife of the late Patrick G. Zarrick; loving mother of Patrick (Barbra), Michael (Donna), David and Daniel Zarrick; loving grandmother of Joseph, Christian, Daniel, Alexandria, Lucas, Brigid and Faith; dear sister of Marianne (Fred) Longshaw and cousin to Frank, Sheri and Kris. Our dear aunt and friend. Services: Vis. at St. Joan of Arc on Monday, 4/29, from 11:30 until Mass at 12:30. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Bryan Murphy or Craig Doss Scholarship Funds appreciated. Kutis South County Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019
