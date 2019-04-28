|
Zarrick, Susan Ann (nee Hach) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Loving wife of the late Patrick G. Zarrick; loving mother of Patrick (Barbra), Michael (Donna), David and Daniel Zarrick; loving grandmother of Joseph, Christian, Daniel, Alexandria, Lucas, Brigid and Faith; dear sister of Marianne (Fred) Longshaw and cousin to Frank, Sheri and Kris. Our dear aunt and friend. Services: Vis. at St. Joan of Arc on Monday, 4/29, from 11:30 until Mass at 12:30. Interment J.B. National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Bryan Murphy or Craig Doss Scholarship Funds appreciated. Kutis South County Service.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019