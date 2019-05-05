Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan B. Meiners. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Meiners, Susan B. Susan Blood Meiners, was born on December 16, 1931 to the late Charley and Margaret Blood. She was the beloved mother of Margie (Chris) Louis), Mike (Christa) Meiners, Madeleine (Tom) Hedrick, Marie Dennis, Paul (Terry) Meiners , Regina (Mike) Childers, Matt (Kris) Meiners, Amy (Steve) Willie and Dan Meiners, grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 8. Beloved sister of Charley (the late Trish) Blood, and Paul (Peggy) Blood, and the late Frank (Pat) Blood; and numerous nieces and nephews. Some of her most precious memories were the times she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sue spent much of her time checking on friends and family, doing special things to celebrate appreciation for people. She would do this by making food, buying gifts or writing personal notes to make others feel special. Sue spent countless hours volunteering her time at her children?s schools, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and many other charities in St. Louis. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Roch and St. Clement of Rome in Des Peres Catholic Parishes. She treasured time with friends from school, rosary group, bridge group, tap group, neighborhood group and more. Sue was a graduate of City House/Academy of the Sacred Heart and was a Realtor at Coldwell Banker. Services: Rosary at St. Agnes Home Chapel, 10341 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Funeral Mass St Clement of Rome, 1508 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, MO at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11th following a brief visitation starting at 9 a.m. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated for St. Agnes Home, Easter Seals, or the Pujols Family Foundation.

Meiners, Susan B. Susan Blood Meiners, was born on December 16, 1931 to the late Charley and Margaret Blood. She was the beloved mother of Margie (Chris) Louis), Mike (Christa) Meiners, Madeleine (Tom) Hedrick, Marie Dennis, Paul (Terry) Meiners , Regina (Mike) Childers, Matt (Kris) Meiners, Amy (Steve) Willie and Dan Meiners, grandmother of 24 and great-grandmother of 8. Beloved sister of Charley (the late Trish) Blood, and Paul (Peggy) Blood, and the late Frank (Pat) Blood; and numerous nieces and nephews. Some of her most precious memories were the times she spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sue spent much of her time checking on friends and family, doing special things to celebrate appreciation for people. She would do this by making food, buying gifts or writing personal notes to make others feel special. Sue spent countless hours volunteering her time at her children?s schools, St. Vincent DePaul Society, and many other charities in St. Louis. She was a dedicated parishioner of St. Roch and St. Clement of Rome in Des Peres Catholic Parishes. She treasured time with friends from school, rosary group, bridge group, tap group, neighborhood group and more. Sue was a graduate of City House/Academy of the Sacred Heart and was a Realtor at Coldwell Banker. Services: Rosary at St. Agnes Home Chapel, 10341 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood, MO 6:30 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Funeral Mass St Clement of Rome, 1508 Bopp Rd., Des Peres, MO at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, May 11th following a brief visitation starting at 9 a.m. Friends and family are invited to a luncheon at noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are appreciated for St. Agnes Home, Easter Seals, or the Pujols Family Foundation. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close