Moorman, Susan B.

of Maryland Heights, a psychotherapist, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, of complications from Parkinson's Disease. She was born in St. Louis August 20, 1946 to the late George and Marcella (Moloney) Streuber,

Sue was educated at Cor Jesu Academy and Lindenwood University. She loved her dogs and her garden, and loved to travel. She was very interested in reading English history, especially about the royal families over the centuries, and managed to visit many of the sites she read about.

Sue was best known for her humor but not as a long-winded joke teller. She always kept things going with great remarks and pithy comments and sardonic wit. She had a way of making fun of you where yours was the biggest laugh and you liked her the better for it.

Sue was not just about jokes and fun. When the AIDS epidemic broke out in the 1980s, she volunteered to help and became the first case manager for St. Louis Effort for AIDS, helping patients get medical care, housing, sometimes groceries. At a time when many people were afraid to touch an AIDS patient for fear of contagion, and when many patients were shunned, sometimes by their own family, Sue was giving those patients big hugs and trying to boost their spirits. She made many close friends, and lost nearly all of them. That experience inspired her to complete her studies in social work at St. Louis University and she spent the rest of her working life as a psychotherapist.

Sue was very good at making friends and keeping in touch with them. The reason she had so many good friends was that she was such a good friend herself. With Sue around, you could not help but have a good time.

She leaves her husband Ed Moorman, her brother Mark (Renee) Streuber and nephews Mark and Matthew Streuber, her husband's children Rebecca and Michael Moorman, and a sister.

Donations to Forest Park Forever and Humane Society.

Services: Memorial open house and Celebration of Life on Sunday, October 20, 2019, 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Moulin, 2017 Chouteau, St Louis. Memorial ceremony at 3:00 p.m.