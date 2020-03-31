Susan Berra

Service Information
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Obituary
Berra, Susan

(nee O'Rourke), passed away, Saturday, March 28, 2020. Beloved wife of Don Berra; loving mother of Collin, Nick (Casie), Gene (Amy), Donny and Jennifer Berra; cherished grandmother of 10; sister of Karen and Michael (Tammy) O'Rourke; dear aunt and friend of many.

Services: Due to current health concerns, private services and interment are being held. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Endangered Wolf Center. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 31, 2020
