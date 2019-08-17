Brown (Newman), Susan Carole

Cherished wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt, transitioned to her next path in life on August 11, 2019. Susan was a strong fighter in all aspects of her life and had a beautiful spirit. She took the utmost pride in her idyllic farm, creating beautiful gardens and a Koi fish pond, lovingly maintaining them every year. She also loved taking care of all of her farm animals. She was the creator of the most delicious desserts as owner of the St Louis award-winning Cookies, Cookies, & More, and the popular Chesapeake Bagel Bakery. She was also a female pioneer of small business industry. She is survived by her family, including husband Ronnie Brown; son Jason Brown and Carolyn Brown; daughter Jill (Tim) Gumpenberger; father Victor Newman (Ethel Shapiro); sisters Janet (Dr. David Davis); and Marilyn Schafer, and her late mother, Dorothy Newman. Beloved grandchildren and nieces and nephews include Mia Brown; Andrew and Alyssa Gumpenberger; Anna and Dylan Davis; and Dori Schafer. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ALS Association, Longview Meadows Humane Society, or the .