Susan Clarkson (1951 - 2019)
  • "What a love ! She will surely be missed by everyone on the..."
    - Kathleen Greene
  • "Sue was a valued friend and a hard worker. She is mourned..."
    - Frank Niesen, Jr.
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd.
Ballwin, MO
63011-4623
(636)-227-5511
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
Bellerive Gardens
740 North Mason Road
Creve Coeur, IL
Clarkson, Susan

(nee Ebert), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel Clarkson; dearest mother of Jennifer Clarkson and Ross Clarkson; loving daughter of the late Vincent and Laverne Ebert; daughter-in-law of Eileen and the late Donald Clarkson; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Graveside service at Bellerive Gardens, 740 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Monday, October 14, at 1:30 p.m. If desired, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.


Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
