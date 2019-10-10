Clarkson, Susan

(nee Ebert), baptized into the hope of Christ's Resurrection, Monday, October 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Daniel Clarkson; dearest mother of Jennifer Clarkson and Ross Clarkson; loving daughter of the late Vincent and Laverne Ebert; daughter-in-law of Eileen and the late Donald Clarkson; our dear sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: Graveside service at Bellerive Gardens, 740 North Mason Road, Creve Coeur, Monday, October 14, at 1:30 p.m. If desired, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Missouri. A service of the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.