Cuddihee, Susan (nee Overkamp) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on May 19, 2020 after an extended battle with Alzheimer's disease. Beloved wife of 47 years to Dennis Cuddihee and mother to Mary Catherine (Mike) Kapilla, Emily (Jason) Wagner, and Kevin (Sarah) Cuddihee. Susan had a big personality and zest for life which radiated in her caring nature and empathy for others. She loved a feisty argument and hated sports with the exception of her nieces' basketball games where she'd been known to yell at a ref or two. She will live on in the hearts of her grandchildren: Claire and Grant Kapilla, Avery Wagner, Patrick and James Cuddihee with whom she loved nothing more than to hug or bake a batch of chocolate chip cookies (and let them eat brown sugar from a bowl). She was an exceptional gardener and loved all flowers, especially purple ones. She was a gifted seamstress and quilter. She always enjoyed designing a handmade quilt for every new baby in her life. Caring for people was her lifelong mission. She started her career as a special education teacher and eventually found a calling as a hospital and hospice chaplain where she touched the lives of many through her spirit, faith, and dedication. She was the former Lay Director of the St. Louis Cursillo movement. She was the daughter of the late Vincent Dennis, Helen and Oliver Overkamp and sister to Robert (Sue) Overkamp, the late David (Wendy) Overkamp, Christine (Ron) Fleschute, Angela Kinworthy, Eileen (Alan) Kemple, Maureen (Ron) Quinn, Annette (Rob) Borghardt, Patricia (Terry) Carrender and Henry (Kendall) Overkamp. Dear sister-in-law of Kathy (Larry) Hernandez and Patricia (and the late Bob) Schmitt. Many others were blessed beyond words to call her godmother, aunt, great-aunt, cousin, chaplain, caretaker, and beloved friend. A special thanks to the Meramec Bluffs Nursing Home for their wonderful care over the last four years. Celebration of life to be held later this year when circumstances allow. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to St. Martha's Hall (saintmarthas.org) PO Box 953745 St. Louis, MO 63195.
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 24, 2020.