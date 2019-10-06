St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Susan Himeles
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:30 PM - 8:30 PM
FAMILY CENTER at Schrader Funeral Home
14960 Manchester Road
Ballwin, MO
Susan Himeles Obituary

Himeles, Susan Hamilton

Passed October 2, 2019. Born June 5, 1953 in Kirksville, MO.

Cherished wife of David Himeles; loving mother of Abigail (Dylan) Black, Andrew, Margaret, and Emily Himeles; grandma of Akaiya; daughter of Dena Hamilton (nee Pickens) and the late Dr. Warren Hamilton; sister of Sara (Jim) Gillam, Warren (Ann), and Jeffrey.

Susan was a nurse with SSM Health for 46 years.

Services: Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO on October 8th, at 4:00 p.m. Celebration of Life to follow in the Family Center at Schrader until 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hidden Valley Ski Patrol, 17409 Hidden Valley Dr., Wildwood, MO 63025.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019
