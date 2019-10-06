|
|
Himeles, Susan Hamilton
Passed October 2, 2019. Born June 5, 1953 in Kirksville, MO.
Cherished wife of David Himeles; loving mother of Abigail (Dylan) Black, Andrew, Margaret, and Emily Himeles; grandma of Akaiya; daughter of Dena Hamilton (nee Pickens) and the late Dr. Warren Hamilton; sister of Sara (Jim) Gillam, Warren (Ann), and Jeffrey.
Susan was a nurse with SSM Health for 46 years.
Services: Schrader Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, MO on October 8th, at 4:00 p.m. Celebration of Life to follow in the Family Center at Schrader until 8:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hidden Valley Ski Patrol, 17409 Hidden Valley Dr., Wildwood, MO 63025.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 6, 2019