Bowman, Susan Hunter 69, of Festus, MO, July 20, 2019, beloved wife of the late Dr. Larry Bowman; dear mother of James S. Jay (Dr. Jacquelyn) Bowman and Emily (Michael) Cook; dear grandmother of Owen Cook, Lily Cook, and Penelope Bowman, and dear daughter of the late Richard and Mary Etta (nee Sparks) Bowman. Services: Visitation 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at VINYARD'S, Festus, then at 1st United Methodist Church, Festus after 9 a.m. until services at 10 a.m. Thursday. Interment Rose Lawn Memorial Gardens, Crystal City. Memorials to . or Leukemia/Lymphoma Society.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 23, 2019