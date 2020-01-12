Basler, Susan J.

(nee Murphy) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Tue., Dec. 31, 2019 at the age of 70. Beloved wife of David for 45 years; loving mother of Mark (Jennifer) and Gary Basler; loving grandmother of Michael, Logan and Jackson; dear sister of Michael (Pat), Steve (Jan), Peter (Kim) and Morgan Daniel (Barb) Murphy. Susan was preceded in death by her parents Morgan and Virginia Murphy, and her brother Mark Murphy; our dear sister-in-law, aunt and friend.

Susan was a registered nurse who started her professional career in the US Army, followed by work in local hospitals and retired after 17 years in the Mehlville School District. She loved singing and music, was an avid reader and enjoyed travel, especially family vacations. She was dearly loved by all and will be missed by her family and all who knew her.

Services: Memorial visitation at St. Margaret Mary Alacoque Catholic Church, 4900 Ringer Road, Fri., Jan. 17, 10 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the appreciated.