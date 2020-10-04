1/
Susan J. Menges
Menges, Susan J.

Menges, Susan J. (nee Veach) 72, passed away on Sept. 29, 2020. Survivors include her husband of 50 years, Don; Loving Mother of Amy (Colin) Murphy, Dan (Christi) Menges. Proud Grandmother of Brendan and Kate Murphy, Grant and Will Menges. She is also survived by her sister, Linda Branca and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Services: Services will be held to celebrate the life of Susan at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 4556 Telegraph Road on October 23, 2020. 9:00 AM visitation followed by a 10:00 AM memorial mass. Online condolences may be expressed at

www.stlouiscremation.com



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2020.
