Jager, Susan A university and grade-school educator, editor and author, this award winning teacher loved and was loved by her students. She resided in Saint Louis County, Missouri. Susan passed away April 17, 2018 at age 69. Dear daughter of Marjori and the late Dr. Marvin Gibstine, she will be fondly remembered by her extended family, her students and her long-time friends. Her remains are entombed at New Mt. Sinai Cemetery and Mau- soleum, Saint Louis MO 63123.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019