Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
9:30 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation Catholic Church
Susan K. Albers Obituary

Albers, Susan K.

(nee Kealey) Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church Sunday, September 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herman J. Albers. Loving mother of Karen (Kevin) Lickenbrock, Molly Albers and Greg (Monique) Albers; adoring grandmother of Andrew (Caitlyn), Amy, Matthew (Alex), Madeline, Emily, Sophie and Myrthe; cherished great-grandmother of Charlotte; our dearest sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, September 28, 9:30 a.m. to Annunciation Catholic Church for 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Missouri Osteoporosis Foundation appreciated. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
