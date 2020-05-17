Cooper, Susan L. (nee Hayes) Friday, May 15, 2020. Beloved wife of Dave Cooper; dear mother of Vickie (Mike) Branch and Dave Cooper Jr.; dear grandmother of Mandy and Marissa Branch, Jessica, Brittany and Matthew Cooper; dear sister of Richard (Nancy) Hayes and Robin (Brad) Garlich; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend. Services: Funeral from Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd., Wednesday, May 20, 11 a.m. until service at 1 p.m. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. Sue was very active in the Missouri Amateur Ice Hockey Association. In lieu of flowers, contributions to St. Louis Amateur Hockey Hall of Fame, 76 Morgantown Ct., St. Charles, MO 63304, appreciated.