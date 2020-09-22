Lloyd, Susan Lattner

born on March 31, 1938 in New York City to Forrest and Frances Lattner, died at home in Watch Hill, RI on September 11, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer. During a childhood spent in Riverside, CT and Delray Beach, FL, she attended the Gulfstream School, Briarcliff College, and the Boston School of Fine Arts. Susan was married in 1960 to Russell Richard Hollenbeck, Jr., and they lived in Locust Valley, NY while she taught art at The Town School in New York City.

Susan is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, David Lloyd. They divided their time between Delray Beach, FL and Watch Hill, RI. Also surviving are her three sons, Douglas W. Hollenbeck of Westerly, RI, David W. Hollenbeck of Shelburne, VT and Drew H. Hollenbeck of Delray Beach, FL. Her daughter, Allison Hope Hollenbeck, died of leukemia in 1974, after which Susan helped found the first Ronald McDonald House in St. Louis to aid the families of cancer-stricken families. She is also survived by her loving sister Martha Lattner Walker of Gulf Stream, FL and Watch Hill, RI. Susan was a devoted and loving grandmother and step grandmother of seven grandchildren, Halsey, Bowen, Whitney, Nicholas, Chelsea, Susan, and Harrison ('Gus'), two great grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

Susan Lloyd's interests were many including oil and watercolor painting, playing tournament bridge, gardening and landscape design. She was the President of the Forrest and Frances Lattner Foundation, the beneficiaries of which are social services and environmental endeavors.

Susan was known for her loyalty to her many friends, many of whom she supported in times of need. She generated feelings of joy and happiness in everyone she knew.

Services: A celebration of Susan Lloyd's life will be held in Watch Hill, RI in the summer of 2021. A private family service was held in the Watch Hill Chapel with internment at River Bend Cemetery in Westerly. In lieu of flowers, contributions will be gratefully received by the East Beach Association, Box 1055, Westerly, RI 02891, The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society - NE, Box 22471, New York, NY 10087, and The Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association, Box 1511, Westerly, RI.

